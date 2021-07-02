FMs of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan hold press conference in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev held a joint press conference, Trend reports.
On July 1, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan.
Within the framework of the visit, the minister held meetings with Azerbaijani officials.
Latest
Until further maps revealed, de-mining of Azerbaijani liberated lands will take place blind - top official
US Corporation WTL continues moving forward with talks construction of DC, SDA DCU and SDU units at Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries
New decision of Azerbaijani Tariff Council aimed at improving efficiency in housing and communal services - Expert
TRACECA corridor creates favorable conditions for further dev't of trade relations among European, Asian countries