Dump waste by Armenia into Azerbaijan's Okhchuchay river needs serious reaction - FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2
Trend:
A copper-molybdenum plant in Armenia discharges raw production wastes into the Okhchuchay River, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during joint press conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbayev, Trend reports.
According to Bayramov, this is a large-scale problem, because Okhchuchay flows into the Araz River.
Thus, this is a problem not only for Azerbaijan, but also for Iran, the minister said.
"Azerbaijan demands a serious reaction to this issue. Armenia won’t be able to evade responsibility. At the same time, we call on foreign companies operating in Armenia to take effective measures in this regard," he added.
