US allocates funds to Azerbaijan to fight coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2
Trend:
The US has allocated $1 million to Azerbaijan to fight the coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, Earle Litzenberger, the US Ambassador to Azerbaijan, told Trend.
According to Litzenberger, these funds will be transferred to Azerbaijan through the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).
