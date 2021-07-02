Putin and Macron discuss Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin informed French President Emmanuel Macron about the implementation of the trilateral agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, Trend reports citing the Kremlin's website.

At the initiative of the French side, Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

"It was noted that the situation in the region, largely due to the presence of Russian peacekeepers, remains stable. Preconditions have been created for establishing normal economic activity, unblocking economic and transport links. The President of Russia drew attention to the need for closer involvement of European partners, and in particular France, in solving the humanitarian problems of the population of the regions affected by the hostilities," stated the report.