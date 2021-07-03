I think US may contribute significantly to forging lasting peace and atmosphere of trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3
Trend:
I think the United States may contribute significantly to forging lasting peace and atmosphere of trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia, based on mutual respect to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to US President Joe Biden on occasion of July 4 holiday, Trend reports.
"As you know, as an outcome of the last year’s 44-day Patriotic War, an end had been put to the occupation of Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized territories by Armenia, our country’s territorial integrity was restored, and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions were enforced.
The end of the conflict has ushered a new geopolitical reality in the region, and the favorable ground has emerged for lasting peace, economic revival and regional cooperation. In view of this reality, I think the United States may contribute significantly to forging lasting peace and atmosphere of trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia, based on mutual respect to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders.
Restoration and development works are presently underway across the liberated territories. We would like to see also American companies as our partners in that process.
I believe through our joint efforts, the friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and the United States will continue to develop and strengthen in line with the interests of our people," the letter said.
