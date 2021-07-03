Armenia submits maps of 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan - Azerbaijani MFA

Politics 3 July 2021 21:42 (UTC+04:00)
Armenia submits maps of 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3
Trend:

On July 3, 2021, upon the initiative of the Russian Federation, Armenia submitted to the Azerbaijani side maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation in the Fizuli and Zangilan regions, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

"We express our gratitude to Rustam Muradov, Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for his mediation services in the implementation of the humanitarian initiative to obtain mine maps," the ministry said.

"Obtaining mine maps will save the lives of tens of thousands of our citizens, including those involved in mine clearance, and will accelerate the implementation of reconstruction and rehabilitation projects initiated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, in the liberated territories, as well as the process of returning of IDPs," the MFA said.

"As a humanistic step, the Azerbaijani side handed over to Armenia 15 people of Armenian origin, who were imprisoned by the court's verdict and the term of the imposed sentence has expired," the ministry said.

