Azerbaijani Ombudsman calls on global community concerning anniversary of murdering little Zehra

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

The Ombudsman of Azerbaijan called on the world community concerning the fourth anniversary of the murdering little Zehra, Trend reports citing Ombudsman Office.

"4 years have passed since 2 years old Azerbaijani child Guliyeva Zehra was killed as a result of heavy artillery shooting by Armenian armed forces. Using the environment of impunity the Armenian policy of terror against children was continued during both the ceasefire regime and the Second Karabakh War and resulted in killing of innocent children.

Thus, as a result of shooting by Armenian armed forces of civilian dwellings, located far from the zone of active hostilities, 12 children were killed, 50 were got injured, 4 children lost both parents and many children lost one of their parents.

The Ombudsman of Azerbaijan has repeatedly brought to the attention of international organizations working in the field of human rights, including child rights, that such cases should be strongly condemned by international organizations and concrete legal action should be taken against perpetrators," the statement said.