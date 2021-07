Trial of another 13-member Armenian armed group wraps up (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The trial on the criminal case of 13 members of an Armenian terrorist armed group has wrapped up in the Baku Court of Appeals, Trend reports on July 6.

The members of the group are Haykaz Hovanesyan, Varazdat Manukyan, David Stepanyan, Levan Tosunyan, Artur Baghdasaryan, Serop Avakyan, Varazdat Arutyunyan, Zhora Manukyan, Hrair Herabyan, Narek Gasparyan, Grigor Kuregyan, Ashot Gevorkyan, and Martin Agramanyan.

The trial, chaired by Eldar Ismayilov, judge of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, has wrapped up.