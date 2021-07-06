Azerbaijan ready to host missions of int'l organizations on its territory - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan is ready to host the missions of international organizations, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

According to Abdullayeva, as a result of discussions between the Azerbaijani side and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), an agreement was reached on sending the UNHCR mission to Azerbaijan’s districts affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"In general, I would like to emphasize that Azerbaijan is ready to accept international missions on its territory, guided by the principles of international law, in particular the principle of state sovereignty,” the spokesperson noted. “In this regard, we expect the UN organization to provide specific information about the UNHCR mission to our liberated territories [which were liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of Second Karabakh War from late Sept. to early Nov.2020].”

“We would like to emphasize once again that Azerbaijan is ready to accept the UNHCR mission on the basis of the principles of international law," she added.