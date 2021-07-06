Azerbaijan allocates funds for restoration of facilities damaged after Armenian aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on July 6 on additional measures in connection with the restoration of facilities on the Azerbaijani territory, damaged as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia since September 27, 2020, and the repair and construction work.

In accordance with the document, 30 million manat ($17 million) is allocated to the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture for this purpose.