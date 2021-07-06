Azerbaijan allocates funds to eliminate damage caused by Armenia to agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on July 6 on additional measures in connection with the elimination of damage to agriculture as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020.

In accordance with the document, 1.4 million manat ($823,529) envisaged in the Azerbaijani state budget of the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021 is allocated to the Ministry of Agriculture to eliminate the damage caused to agriculture (agricultural products, machinery, sown areas, livestock) as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to allocate funds in the amount specified in this order while the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve the issues arising from the order.