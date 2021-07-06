Joint meeting of working groups of Coordination Headquarters being held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6
Trend:
A joint meeting of the working groups on energy and environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created to solve centralized issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation [as a result of the 2020 Karabakh war], is being held in the Aghdam district, Trend reports on July 6.
The meeting participants are discussing the agenda issues.
The Coordination Headquarters, created by Azerbaijan’s presidential order dated November 24, 2020, is managed by the head of the Presidential Administration, Samir Nuriyev.
Latest
US welcomes release of Armenian detainees in exchange for information to facilitate demining in Azerbaijan
Joint meeting of working groups of Coordination Headquarters being held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry comments on information spread by Armenia about incident on state border
Azerbaijan allocates funds to liquidate damage caused to private and state-owned enterprises following Armenian aggression
Members of working groups of Coordination HQ and journalists visit Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan and Aghdam district (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan should replace highest-consuming household appliances with highly energy-efficient new models