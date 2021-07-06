Armenia destroyed most of trees on Azerbaijani territory during occupation - Ministry of Ecology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

During the occupation, Armenia destroyed most of the trees in the Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports referring to head of the sector of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Mehman Nabiyev.

“In accordance with the resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic, some trees were included in the list of protected natural monuments,” the head of the sector added.

“There were 152 such trees in the liberated territories,” Nabiyev said. “Among them are the plane tree, oak, mastic tree, and others.”

“These were the oldest trees, some of them 1,600 years old,” the head of the sector said. “When inspecting the liberated territories in Fuzuli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Khojavend and Aghdam districts, it was found that 123 out of 139 of these trees were destroyed.”

“The trees were up to six meters in diameter and 40-50 meters in height,” Nabiyev said. “There were 85 such plane trees in Aghdam district. The monitoring showed that 82 of them were cut down.”