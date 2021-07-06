Azerbaijani PM, Russian health minister stress successful development of ties in all spheres

Politics 6 July 2021 19:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani PM, Russian health minister stress successful development of ties in all spheres

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko on July 6, Trend reports.

The sides stressed the successful development of the Azerbaijan-Russia relations in all spheres, including cooperation in the field of health care and training of medical personnel.

The views on the measures being taken in both countries to combat the COVID-19 pandemic were also exchanged.

