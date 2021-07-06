Georgian budget for 2021 provides growth of various subsidy programs - minister
Georgian National Bank authorizes Credo Bank to acquire stake in another bank
Georgia's main goal - to have predictable economic and political environment - PM
Turkmenistan, EU discuss implementation of national programs in field of human rights Turkmenistan 21:22
Pakistan-Azerbaijan Economic Cooperation Chamber established Politics 21:13
Georgian budget for 2021 provides growth of various subsidy programs - minister Business 20:54
Georgian National Bank authorizes Credo Bank to acquire stake in another bank Business 20:54
Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on energy and environmental issues in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 20:54
Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency expands list of routes to Azerbaijan Transport 20:53
Armenia destroyed most of trees on Azerbaijani territory during occupation - Ministry of Ecology Politics 20:49
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Russian counterpart Politics 20:33
Exploration of ground and surface waters starts in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Economy 20:27
Azerbaijani servicemen wounded – Defense ministry Society 20:27
Baku to host 25th Int’l Business Forum (PHOTO) Economy 19:41
Volume of coupon payments to investors down in Azerbaijan Finance 19:22
Azerbaijan determining competitive opportunities of Kazakh IT business Economy 19:01
Azerbaijani PM, Russian health minister stress successful development of ties in all spheres Politics 19:00
Karabakh ferry ship repaired at shipyard in Baku - ASCO Economy 18:32
Azerbaijani, Iranian customs services discuss acceleration of border processes (PHOTO) Transport 18:19
Iranian Free Zones High Council talks investments in infrastructure Business 18:18
Several projects inaugurated in Iran's Aras free zone Business 18:18
Uzbek vegetable oil factory in Tashkent put up for auction Uzbekistan 18:11
Most of settlements in Azerbaijan's trade turnover accounts for freely convertible currency Finance 18:11
Azerbaijan assessing future development of complex of iron ore deposits in Dashkesan Business 18:10
Issues of expanding ties between Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces discussed (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:10
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 7 Oil&Gas 17:55
Iran unveils data on activities of west ports of Hormozgan Province Transport 17:54
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan suspends sale of coins and gold bars due to COVID-19 Kyrgyzstan 17:47
Sputnik V vaccine supplied to Azerbaijan is effective – Russian Health Ministry Society 17:39
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy building new substations in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO) Oil&Gas 17:39
Cargo movements in Iran’s Qeshm port decline Transport 17:39
Companies in Iran sign contract on production of needle coke Oil&Gas 17:32
Azerbaijan discloses volume of electricity generated by Sugovushan-1 hydropower plant Economy 17:31
Azerbaijan, Russia sign updated agreement on healthcare co-op (PHOTO) Society 17:28
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 17:27
Fattal buys 72.5% stake in boutique hotel chain 7Minds Israel 17:24
Georgia's main goal - to have predictable economic and political environment - PM Business 17:22
Indian Army chief General Naravane meets UK’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen Sir Carter Other News 17:21
Russia documents 23,378 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours Russia 17:21
Germany Lifts Ban On Travellers From India, UK, Portugal Other News 17:19
Indian Govt dials investors ahead of LIC's IPO; embedded value expected by Aug Other News 17:19
Georgia sees decrease in current account deficit Business 17:18
India’s business activity picks up for sixth week running: Nomura Other News 17:18
28-year period not adequate to achieve net-zero emissions – OPEC’s Barkindo Oil&Gas 17:18
India's Paytm to file draft prospectus next week for $2.3 bln IPO, sources say Other News 17:07
Number of vaccine doses administered crosses 35 crore Other News 17:07
Qatar fund's stake in Credit Suisse rises to 6% due to convertibles Arab World 17:06
OPEC says ceasing investments in oil & gas is dangerous, unrealistic scenario Oil&Gas 17:05
Samsung Electronics Q2 profit likely up 38% on strong chip prices Other News 16:58
Humanitarian issues remain after ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan - OSCE Politics 16:50
Iran’s Ministry of Agriculture Jihad shares data on purchasing of rapeseed Business 16:42
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 6 Society 16:39
Russia’s Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for purchase of products Tenders 16:37
Georgia eyes to implement number of new economy programs Business 16:37
Azerbaijan confirms 78 more COVID-19 cases, 47 recoveries Society 16:35
Energy strategy for Azerbaijan's Karabakh developed (PHOTO) Economy 16:29
Iranian president talks recent electricity problems Oil&Gas 16:28
Iran increases electricity imports Oil&Gas 16:26
EBRD to allocate loan for Turkmen enterprise dev't Finance 16:07
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand continues to drop Finance 16:04
Azerbaijan gets coronavirus 'Sputnik V' vaccine from Russia – Health Ministry Society 15:59
Exports of Azerbaijan to Spain surge in value Business 15:57
Iran launches several facilities in free trade zones Business 15:57
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company plans to completely eliminate dependence on state budget by 2025 Finance 15:57
Azerbaijan developing crop, livestock breeding in liberated territories Business 15:54
Iran reduces reliance on auto parts import Business 15:46
Turkmengas opens tender for general plant equipment purchase Tenders 15:42
Magyar Telekom extends contract with Spacecom Israel 15:40
Saudi Arabia raises August crude oil official selling prices for Asia Arab World 15:30
Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization discloses volume of cargo available in ports Transport 15:30
US welcomes release of Armenian detainees in exchange for information to facilitate demining in Azerbaijan Politics 15:30
Joint meeting of working groups of Coordination Headquarters being held in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 15:22
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry comments on information spread by Armenia about incident on state border Politics 15:21
Russia’s 201st Military Base ready to help resolve tense situation on Tajik-Afghan border Russia 15:18
Iran’s Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company boosts production Oil&Gas 15:17
Park of Azerbaijan-Turkey brotherhood to be created in Jabrayil district Society 15:17
Azerbaijani oil prices grow Finance 15:16
Iran's new government to continue JCPOA negotiations - MFA Politics 15:16
Two of widest streets in world to be in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam - special rep of president Azerbaijan 15:03
Capital of Iran's Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company to grow Business 14:58
Georgia predicts increase in number of international visitors Business 14:55
Azerbaijan allocates funds to eliminate damage caused by Armenia to agriculture Politics 14:54
Uzbekistan, WinDt Consulting talk future cooperation Uzbekistan 14:50
Azerbaijan allocates funds to rectify damage to civilians after Armenian aggression Politics 14:47
Deposits in liberated Azerbaijani lands open up opportunities for int’l co-op - AzerGold Business 14:45
Iran plans to solve power outage issue - President Rouhani Business 14:43
Azerbaijan allocates funds to liquidate damage caused to private and state-owned enterprises following Armenian aggression Politics 14:42
Kazakhstan stands third among top exporters to Uzbekistan Business 14:38
Iran’s Khuzestan Province uses electricity generated by private sector Oil&Gas 14:35
Azerbaijan allocates funds for restoration of facilities damaged after Armenian aggression Politics 14:33
Georgian Evex Hospitals plans to sell stake in another clinic Business 14:23
Only France produces true champagne, says French agriculture minister Europe 14:22
France welcomes release of detained Armenians in exchange for maps of minefields Politics 14:18
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender to buy respirators Tenders 14:15
Iran creates department for dev't of relations with Turkmenistan Business 14:14
Azerbaijan sees increase in prices for precious metals Finance 14:14
Share of mining sector in Azerbaijan's GDP increased in 2020 - head of AzerGold Finance 14:10
Iran's Energy Exchange should have regular oil-related transactions - CEO Business 14:09
Death toll from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 85,000 people Society 14:08
Iran approves instructions for sale of oil products at energy exchange Business 14:06
Activities in Iran’s Bushehr port down Transport 14:05
Kazakhstan twofold decreases trade with South Korea Business 14:04
Iran to establish commercial office in China Business 14:03
