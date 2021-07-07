Azerbaijan holds joint meeting of working groups on energy and environmental issues in Aghdam (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 20:54

A joint meeting of the working groups on energy and environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created in connection with the centralized solution of issues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Karabakh war], was held in Aghdam city, Trend reports on July 6.

During a trip to the city, members of the groups viewed the ‘Aghdam-1’ and ‘Aghdam-2’ substations under construction, two eastern plane trees having status of destroyed natural monuments. Besides, they went to Sugovushan settlement, Tartar district, where they viewed ‘Sugovushan-1’ and ‘Sugovushan-2’ small hydroelectric power stations, reservoirs and 35/10/2.5 kV substations.

The meeting participants discussed issues of restoration and reconstruction of energy infrastructure in the liberated territories, planned energy supply measures, as well as environmental protection, ways to solve environmental problems accumulated over many years, ensuring the efficient use of resources and the use of environmentally friendly technologies.

Discussions were held on the application of the Green Energy Zone Concept, which will cover energy efficiency, the use of renewable energy sources and clean technologies, including vehicles, and other issues. Information was given on the fulfillment of tasks arising from the Azerbaijani president’s order No. 2620 dated May 3, 2021 ‘On measures to create ‘green energy’ zone in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan’.

In connection with the development of the corresponding concept and master plan for the creation of the ‘green energy’ zone, an interim report prepared by the Japanese TEPSCO company was presented.

An exchange of views was held on the scenarios for sustainable and high-quality energy supply to Aghdam, as well as on the use of renewable energy sources in the energy supply of cities.

The participants provided information about the features of the relief and climate of Karabakh, including Aghdam, water resources, river flows, which are considered the main water fund.

They noted that during the occupation the water infrastructure in the Aghdam district, as in other territories, was completely destroyed, causing serious damage to the environment.

Furthermore, prospects for the use of groundwater resources in Karabakh as a ‘green energy’ potential were discussed.