Pakistani companies have potential to invest in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - ambassador
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Companies from Pakistan have potential to invest in Azerbaijan's liberated lands [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war], the country’s ambassador Bilal Hayee told journalists, Trend reports on July 7.
"Azerbaijan has officially invited companies from friendly countries to invest in the liberated territories. We would like to see Pakistani companies among those actively investing and participating in the reconstruction of these lands," Hayee noted.
