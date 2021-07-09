Azerbaijan, Russia discuss demarcation issues at new meeting of joint commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

The Joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission held the ninth meeting on July 6-9, 2021 in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the source, the meeting was chaired by the ministry's Deputy Head, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Border and the Caspian Sea Issues Khalaf Khalafov, and the head of the Russian delegation to the commission Amir Bilyalitdinov.

"The meeting participants discussed issues related to the continuation of the demarcation process, approved the documents necessary for the organization and conduct of field demarcation work,” the ministry said. “The installation of boundary markers will continue in accordance with the Work Plan of the Joint Azerbaijani-Russian Demarcation Commission for 2021. A well-coordinated constructive work of specialists from both states during the demarcation was emphasized.”

“The meeting was held in the spirit of good-neighborliness and constructive dialogue. The next meeting of the joint commission will be held in Russia. Its timing will be agreed through diplomatic channels," added the ministry.