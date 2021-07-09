Azerbaijan's Parliament ratifies document on exchange of military secrets with Belarus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Agreement on the mutual transfer of confidential information in the implementation of bilateral cooperation between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus was ratified at the extraordinary meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament on July 9, Trend reports referring to a source in the parliament.
According to the source, the parliament considered a bill on the approval of the agreement.
During the discussions, the MPs noted that this document will contribute to the development of cooperation between the two countries. After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and approved by most of the MPs.
Latest
Azerbaijan's victory in war, current processes - achievements of Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, says president
Azerbaijan, Turkey working to build useful, prosperous, dignified future for everyone - President Aliyev
World now facing challenges of climate change, risks that pose threat to global security - President Aliyev
Indian EAM Jaishankar appreciates Russia's support during 2nd wave of COVID-19, Sputnik V collaboration
New division of economic regions in Azerbaijan ensures implementation of effective investment policy – Minister