Reps of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Panah Ali Khan's palace in Shusha (PHOTO)

During the visit to Shusha city, representatives of the diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan visited the place where the remains of the Panah Ali Khan's palace, the Mehmandarovs' complex are located and reviewed the repair work being carried out in the Ghazanchechots church, Trend reports on July 9.

The diplomats inspected the ruins and were briefed on the history of the Panah Ali Khan’s palace, which was vandalized by the Armenians during the occupation.

The diplomats were informed about the destruction in the Mehmandarovs complex. It was greatly damaged during the war, but the complex is currently being restored.

Then the representatives of the diplomatic corps visited the Ghazanchechots church, where they were informed that the large-scale restoration work is being carried out by Azerbaijan in the liberated territories, including the process of restoration and construction in Shusha, in accordance with the original architectural style of the city. The Ghazanchechots church is also being restored as part of the ongoing restoration work.

The Ghazanchechots church is located in the upper part of Shusha city. The church, which consists of four semicircular ledges, was built on the site of an ancient Zoroastrian temple in 1868-1887.

The building is covered inside with local carved stone without any special architectural decorations. Like other similar monuments in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, this church was also changed in an Armenian style.