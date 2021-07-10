Diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Jydyr Duzyu in Shusha (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 10:37)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The tours of representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations to the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation continue upon the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on July 10.

Over 100 representatives of the diplomatic corps visited Jydyr Duzyu in Shusha on July 10.

Ambassadors of Turkey, Pakistan, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Poland, Israel, China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Belarus, Ukraine, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Algeria and other countries, as well as representatives of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Health Organization are among the members of the group.

The diplomats have recently reviewed the construction of the international airport in Fuzuli district and the Fuzuli substation. Then they reviewed a number of cultural, historical and religious monuments in Shusha.