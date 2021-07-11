Armenian attack on Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan reflects that mythical Armenian world is out of touch with reality - opinion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

Armenian attack on Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan reflects that mythical Armenian world is out of touch with reality, Taras Kuzio, journalist focusing on politics, crime and international security in Ukraine, Russia and Eurasia and relations with the West and China Tweeted, Trend reports.

"Armenian attack on Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan reflects mythical Armenian world out of touch with reality: 1) President Aliyev has not been designated a"war criminal" by anybody 2) Armenia is far more nationalist ("fascist") than Azerbaijan," he wrote.

"3)No "extermination" of Armenians happened (biggest war crime was murder of 600 Azerbaijani's by Armenians in Khojaly in 1992) 4) no "aggression" - Azerbaijan liberated its lands 5) Azerbaijan cannot "occupy" land internationally recognised as Azerbaijani!" he added.