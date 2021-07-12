Man hit by cluster-munition bomblet in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12
By Samir Ali - Trend:
A person was hit by a cluster-munition bomblet in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Trend reports referring to the district prosecutor's office.
On July 12, at about 11:00 (GTM +4), as a result of the explosion of the bomblet, a resident of the Yevlakh district, Elshan Khalilov (born 1987), received serious injuries.
Klalilov worked as a driver at Korpu-Bina-Tikinti LLC.
The incident took place on the territory of the liberated village of Garakhanbayli (liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war).
