Man hit by cluster-munition bomblet in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Samir Ali - Trend:

A person was hit by a cluster-munition bomblet in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Trend reports referring to the district prosecutor's office.

On July 12, at about 11:00 (GTM +4), as a result of the explosion of the bomblet, a resident of the Yevlakh district, Elshan Khalilov (born 1987), received serious injuries.

Klalilov worked as a driver at Korpu-Bina-Tikinti LLC.

The incident took place on the territory of the liberated village of Garakhanbayli (liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war).