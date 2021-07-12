Composition of delegation to represent Azerbaijan at meeting of UN committee approved (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:05)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order approving the composition of the Azerbaijani delegation to present the sixth periodic report of the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the 80th session of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, Trend reports.

In accordance with the document, the delegation that will represent the Republic of Azerbaijan at the presentation of the sixth periodic report of the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the United Nations Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women to be held from October 18 through November 5, 2021 in Geneva at the 80th session of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women is as follows:

Head of Delegation

Chairman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members of the Delegation

Deputy Interior Minister of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Education of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan

Head of the Department of International Law and Treaties of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan

Head of the Human Rights and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan

Head of the Department for Financing the Spheres of Social Protection, Social Security and Health of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.