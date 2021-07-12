Azerbaijani president approves law on use of renewable energy for electricity production (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 16:52)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the decree on the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the use of renewable energy sources in the production of electricity # 339-VIQ dated May 31, 2021, Trend reports on July 12.

Following the document, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to submit the proposals to the Azerbaijani president within nine months in connection with the procedure of choosing electricity producers in the territory of renewable energy sources, reflecting the characteristics and conditions of contracts drawn up under Article 8.6 of this Law, as well as criteria for the formation of guaranteed tariffs in accordance with Article 9.3 of the Law.

Thus, under Articles 1.1.12 and 10.4 of the Law, the Cabinet of Ministers, in coordination with the Azerbaijani president, will approve the capacity limits for generated electricity and the rules for applying the mechanism to support an active consumer and, in accordance with Article 15 of this Law, will approve the Regulation on the "Information System on Renewable Energy Sources", the procedure and the form of issuing a certificate for a source of electricity produced from renewable energy sources, as well as resolve other issues arising from the Law.