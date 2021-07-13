Azerbaijan's chairmanship explores possibility of setting up institutional network for NAM youth - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13
Trend:
Based on the mandate at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Baku summit, Azerbaijan's chairmanship explores the possibility of setting up an institutional network for the NAM youth, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during the Non-Aligned Movement Interim Conference of Foreign Ministers, Trend reports.
