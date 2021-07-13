We highly appreciate constant support of NAM countries to territorial integrity, sovereignty of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani president

Politics 13 July 2021 17:55 (UTC+04:00)
We highly appreciate constant support of NAM countries to territorial integrity, sovereignty of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

We highly appreciate the constant support of the NAM countries to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in line with international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a Mid-term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement held in a video format, Trend reports.

“In the Final Document of the Baku Summit, NAM countries underlined the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force, reaffirmed that no State shall recognize as lawful the situation resulting from the occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan,” the president said.

“In July 2020, the NAM adopted a communique on the military provocation of the Armenian armed forces at the state border,” the president said. “Furthermore, during the Patriotic War, at the online Ministerial Meeting in October 2020, the Special Declaration was adopted. In these documents, the NAM countries once again supported just the position of Azerbaijan and expressed their solidarity with Azerbaijan in the efforts aimed at restoration of its territorial integrity.”

“Here, I would like to highlight one specific development that happened during the Patriotic War,” the president said. “There have been attempts by some members of the UN Security Council to adopt one-sided statements which would neglect the UN Security Council resolutions of 1993. However, in the Security Council discussions, seven NAM countries, in support of Azerbaijan’s position insisted to insert the reference to the abovementioned Security Council resolutions to the negotiated text.”

“Such resolute stance by those NAM countries demonstrated their commitment to the “Bandung principles” and the Movement’s values,” the president said. “We perceived their position as a historic gesture of friendship in our bilateral relations.”

