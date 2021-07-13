Azerbaijan made voluntary financial contributions to World Health Organization in amount of $10 million - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has made voluntary financial contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million, half of which was earmarked for the NAM Member States, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a Mid-term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement held in a video format, Trend reports.

“As a practical outcome of the NAM Online Summit, a database encompassing the basic humanitarian and medical needs of NAM Member States was created,” the president said. “The World Health Organization uses this database as a reference point for identifying the existing needs of NAM Member States in addressing the pandemic.”

“During the Summit, I suggested, on behalf of the NAM, the convening of the Special Session of the UN General Assembly in response to coronavirus at the level of the heads of state and government,” President Aliyev added. “Overall, more than 150 UN Member States supported this initiative and the Special Session took place on 3-4 December 2020.”

“Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian and financial assistance to more than 30 countries, including NAM countries, to support their fight against the pandemic,” the president said. “Azerbaijan has also made voluntary financial contributions to the World Health Organization in the amount of $10 million, half of which was earmarked for the NAM Member States.”

“In the face of a global health crisis, the "vaccine nationalism" is worrisome,” President Aliyev added. “Azerbaijan has publicly criticized the conduct of some countries that stockpile far more vaccines than they require. So far, more than 82 percent of the world’s vaccine doses have been purchased by wealthy countries, while only 0.9 percent have gone to low-income countries. Such an attitude hinders the ability to develop, in particular, least developed countries to protect their populations.”

“To address this problem, Azerbaijan, on behalf of the NAM initiated a resolution in the United Nations Human Rights Council on ensuring equitable, universal access to vaccines for all countries, which was unanimously approved this March,” President Aliyev added.

“Moreover, we have used every occasion to urge developed countries and international donor organizations to provide assistance to developing, in particular, least developed countries against the pandemic,” the president said.