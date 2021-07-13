Azerbaijan’s Baku and Georgia’s Tbilisi become twin towns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

The Georgian delegation headed by Mayor of Tbilisi Kakha Kaladze is on a visit to Azerbaijan’s Baku city, the Baku City Executive Power told Trend on July 13.

On the first day of the visit, the guests reviewed the historical monuments in Icherisheher (Old City) and the Fountain Square.

The Georgian delegation met with the head of the Baku City Executive Power Eldar Azizov on July 13. During the meeting, Azizov stressed that there are long-standing friendly and good-neighborly relations between the two countries.

The head of the Baku City Executive Power stressed that the Azerbaijan-Georgia relations have reached the level of strategic partnership and are developing in many spheres.

“The mutual visits open up new opportunities for the further development of bilateral relations and political relations at a high level have a positive effect on the economic ties,” Azizov said.

Stressing that the Azerbaijani and Georgian peoples have lived in peace and friendship for centuries, Kaladze said that Georgia attaches particular importance to the relations with Azerbaijan.

Kaladze thanked for the hospitality and stressed that the visit will play a special role in strengthening the relations between Baku and Tbilisi.

Kaladze stressed that the members of the Georgian delegation were fascinated by the beauty of Baku and said that they saw extensive landscaping and construction work here.

Then a memorandum on the establishment of twin town relations between Baku and Tbilisi was signed and memorable gifts were presented.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Faig Guliyev and Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze also attended the meeting.

During the visit, members of the Georgian delegation will visit the sights of Baku, including the Seaside National Park.