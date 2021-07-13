Armenian Foreign Ministry should understand new situation in region already - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Armenian Foreign Ministry should understand new situation in region already, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva made the statement commenting on the information that the Armenian Foreign Ministry sent a note to the diplomatic missions of foreign countries in Armenia due to the visit of the ambassadors of these countries accredited in Azerbaijan to the city of Shusha on July 9.