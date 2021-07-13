Armenian Foreign Ministry should understand new situation in region already - Azerbaijani MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted July 13 at 21:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Armenian Foreign Ministry should understand the new situation in the region already, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

Abdullayeva made the statement commenting on the information that the Armenian Foreign Ministry sent a note to the diplomatic missions of foreign countries in Armenia due to the visit of the ambassadors of these countries accredited in Azerbaijan to the city of Shusha on July 9.

"This step by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows once again that Armenia continues to demonstrate a position that is contrary to international law and is based on territorial claims. We emphasize once again that Armenia not only has no right to express protest, but cannot even comment on any visit to the territory of Azerbaijan within its international borders. Visits to these territories were illegal during the Armenian military occupation. Shusha has already been liberated and, like other liberated regions, is an integral part of Azerbaijan. Visits are made here and will continue to be made, restoration work is underway, the rightful owners of the city will soon return to their homes, in a word, life will revive again in the cradle of our culture.

When drawing up the note, the Armenian Foreign Ministry had to think about what they were protesting against and on what grounds. It seems that the lack of leadership in the Armenian Foreign Ministry affects the documents prepared by this body.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry should understand the new situation in the region already. As in the past, the implementation of a destructive and contrary to international law policy does not bode well for Armenia," she said.