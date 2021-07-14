Armenia fires at positions of Azerbaijani army in Nakhchivan direction, one wounded (UPDATE)
Title Changed
Details added, the first version posted 12:53
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
Trend:
On July 14, at about 10:00 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces units using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
As a result, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, Ibadulla Mardanli, was wounded. The wounded serviceman received first aid and was evacuated to the hospital.
Armenian Armed Forces were suppressed by the retaliation fire. Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, Azerbaijani units control the operational situation.
