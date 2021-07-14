Over 5,000 members of families of martyrs and disabled during war attracted to self-employment program – President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
Trend:
Some 16,000 people will be attracted to the self-employment program this year, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on July 14 at the ceremony of providing the families of martyrs and disabled during the war with apartments and cars in Khojasan settlement, Trend reports.
“The Azerbaijani government will allocate funds for them, and thus, they will ensure their financial capabilities in the future,” the president added.
“More than 5,000 members of families of martyrs and disabled during the war are among 16,000 people involved in the self-employment program,” the president said. “This issue is always in the spotlight.”
