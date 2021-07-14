Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry firmly condemn Armenia's attempts to disrupt fragile peace in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Sadarak district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, Trend reports on July 14 referring to the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“As a result, an Azerbaijani soldier was wounded,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. “We firmly condemn the attempts of the Armenian side to break the fragile peace in the region by regularly shelling of the Azerbaijani positions.”

"While Azerbaijan is taking steps to ensure peace, cooperation and sustainable development in the region, such a destructive approach of Armenia is unacceptable,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

“Armenia is responsible for such development of the situation in the region," the statement says.