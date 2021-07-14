We avenged our martyrs of first, second Karabakh wars on battlefield, we can be proud of that - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

We avenged the death of our martyrs of the first and second Karabakh wars on the battlefield, and we can be proud of that, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement, Trend reports.

"I have held numerous meetings with the families of martyrs in recent years, i.e. throughout the past 18 years," the president said. "I have always tried to give them moral support and, of course, solve their problems. At the same time, I knew that the most important thing for them was to take revenge for their children. I understood this perfectly well, we all wanted that."

"We had to take revenge for them," the president said. "I said that their blood would not remain unavenged, and it did not. We avenged the death of all our martyrs. We avenged the death of our martyrs of the first and second Karabakh wars on the battlefield, and we can be proud of that."

"I think that those who lost their loved ones can find some comfort in that," the president said. "Because their heroism, courage and selflessness contributed to the liberation of our lands. It was at the cost of their blood that we liberated and returned to the lands. Each of us was saying it in our hearts and by word of mouth that we must take back our lands at any cost."

"Of course, the death of every person is a great tragedy – for the family, for the relatives and for society," the president said. "But our martyrs died in the way of truth, they died for the Motherland. Today, their heroism is recognized as reality all over the world."

"As a result of their heroism, our flag has been raised in the liberated lands," the president said. "As a result of their heroism, our people and our state live as a victorious state, as a victorious people, and this will be the case forever from now on. This can be a consolation for the families of martyrs."