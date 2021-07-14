Armenian losses are at least 7,000-8,000 - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Armenia has not yet disclosed its losses. According to the information we have and independent experts, their losses are at least 7,000-8,000, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement, Trend reports.

"Our plans were fully implemented in the second Karabakh war," the president said. "I have touched upon this issue several times, but I want to say it again today. Because it is too early in the day to talk about all the operations we carried out during the war. But one of my most important instructions was to achieve the goal we set when planning and carrying out operations with minimal losses. I think we have achieved this."

"Yes, we have about three thousand martyrs," the president said. "The life of each of them is very valuable. But we should also know that our losses in the war could have been even greater. This is because the counter-attacking party usually incurs more losses – at least three to four times greater than the defending side. The military will know this better. On the other hand, the natural terrain of the liberated lands was very unfavorable for us. It was favorable for the opposing party. They had all the strategic heights."

"Of course, the fortifications they had built over 30 years, the six lines of defense and the engineering work they had done gave them a great advantage," the president said. "They thought that we could never break through these lines of defense, these fortifications, these mountains. But they were wrong, they made a big mistake. They did not know that the people of Azerbaijan have been living with one mission for 30 years: to liberate our lands from occupiers at any cost."

"We lived with this mission," the president said. "It was not only the professionalism, heroism and military equipment of our servicemen that led us to victory – it was also the love of the Motherland that led us to victory. The key factor, the primary factor was the love of our country."

"We drove the enemy out of our lands and restored our territorial integrity," the president said. "Therefore, the death of about 3,000 martyrs is an immense tragedy, of course. However, Armenia has not yet disclosed its losses. According to the information we have and independent experts, their losses are at least 7,000-8,000. This is confirmed by the course of operations, as well as video footage, the Armenian military equipment we have destroyed and taken over. We either destroyed or took 336 enemy tanks as spoils of war."

"Let them count how many people there are in a tank," the president said. "We have destroyed hundreds of armored vehicles and air defense systems. We have destroyed a large number of artillery installations. There are at least three to four people around each artillery unit."

"If we calculate only these, the real picture emerges," the president said. "Therefore, we assume that their losses exceed 7,000-8,000 people. What does this show? It shows the heroism and professionalism of our servicemen. This shows the accuracy of our operations. I want to say again that when planning each operation I said that losses should be minimal."