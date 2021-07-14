There should be peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

There should be a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement, Trend reports.

“I have said several times that we are ready to sign a peace agreement with Armenia. In other words, we are ready to begin this work. However, there is no reaction from Armenia, there is no official reaction."

"The information we have received through unofficial channels is that Armenia is not ready for this," the president said. "I think this would be a big mistake. Just as the Armenian side made great mistakes and committed war crimes both in the run-up and during the war. This may be yet another grave mistake. Because our proposal is based on a new real situation. We believe that the issue has been resolved and there should be a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan."

"There must be recognition of each other's territorial integrity, recognition of borders, and delimitation work must begin," the president said. "I should also say that international organizations are now reacting positively to the delimitation work. If Armenia does not want to do that, it is up to it, but let them think carefully before it is too late. Just as in the past, if they had voluntarily vacated our lands, they would not have been humiliated like that."

"Our proposal is the proposal of the winning country, the proposal of the strong side, the proposal of the victorious people," the president said. "If there is a negative reaction to this in Armenia, it is up to them. But again, they will regret it. From now on, we will only move forward. We are systematically implementing plans for our construction work, and the construction work has already begun. As I said, we will turn Karabakh and East Zangazur into a paradise. People will return there and live comfortably in the land of their ancestors."