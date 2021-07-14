Azerbaijan and Georgia are fraternal countries - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Georgia are fraternal countries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving Mayor of Tbilisi, the capital city of Georgia, Kakha Kaladze, Trend reports.

"Welcome! I am greeting you from the bottom of my heart," PresidentAliyev said welcoming Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze. "You have been to Azerbaijan many times, and today you are the mayor of Tbilisi. I was informed that a significant event took place in the history of Tbilisi and Baku yesterday, and a twinning agreement was signed."

"I welcome this, it is a very positive and, I think, natural step," the president added. "Because our countries are fraternal countries, our peoples are fraternal peoples, so our capitals should be fraternal too. At the same time, both Baku and Tbilisi are historical cities, both cities have many historical and architectural sites."

"Both cities have an old quarter – Ichari Shahar and old Tbilisi," the president said. "You probably know very well that not all countries have such cities that have old quarters where the image of these quarters would be preserved. Throughout the history of the South Caucasus, both Baku and Tbilisi have always been noted for their beauty, playing the role of political, economic and cultural centers."

"Of course, after the signing of the agreement yesterday, contacts between the two cities will and should be even closer," the president said. "A joint action plan will probably be developed. I want there to be many reciprocal visits, public representatives, media representatives, celebrities to visit each other on a regular basis. Both Tbilisi and Baku are unlike any other city in the world."

"I am aware that you, as the mayor of Tbilisi, are making great efforts and have taken huge steps to preserve the historical image of the city," the president said. "The historical part of Tbilisi, I think, is very important for the world. Because this is a unique piece of architecture."

"Of course, like any other big city, Tbilisi must develop, and I know that under your leadership this development is thought out very carefully," the president said. "We appreciate your work. You are making great efforts for the development of Georgian-Azerbaijani relations, you are a friend of Azerbaijan. Welcome again!"