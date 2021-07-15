Armenia must take lessons from past and history - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 12:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15

Trend:

Armenia must take lessons from past and history, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, commenting on the statement of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who said that “there will not be a peace treaty [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] until the issue of the status of Karabakh is resolved,” Trend reports referring to the ministry.

“Apparently, Avinyan forgot that the elections were left behind, and today it’s necessary to deal not with populism, but with real deeds. In general, the statements of Armenian officials, which don't coincide with the new reality that has emerged in the region, are primarily directed against it,” Abdullayeva noted.

“The best means for achieving peace, security and progress in the region is the normalization of relations based on respect and observance of the principles of international law. This is position always demonstrated by Azerbaijan," she further said.