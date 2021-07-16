Chairman of Management Board of Shusha State Nature Reserve Administration appointed by Azerbaijani president's order
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Meftun Abbasov as Chairman of the Board of the State Nature Reserve Administration of Shusha city on July 16, Trend reports.
