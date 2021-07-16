President of European Council to pay official visit to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
President of the European Council Charles Michel will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Spokesman for the Council.
Michel will visit both Azerbaijan and Armenia over the period from July 16 through July 18 to strengthen the EU’s relations with these two countries.
In June 2021, Michel noted that the EU and US are promoting confidence building measures in Armenia and Azerbaijan.
