Armenia responsible for creating tension along border – Defense Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16
Trend:
The units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops located in the direction of Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border on July 16, at around 10:00 and 13:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
