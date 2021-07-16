Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War drew attention of whole world - Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

Support provided to the Azerbaijani brothers in the struggle for the liberation of Karabakh [from Armenian occupation] and the victory in the 44-day war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] drew the attention of the whole world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said speaking at the National Defense University (Turkey),Trend reports on July 16.

According to Erdogan, the support provided to brotherly Azerbaijan for liberating Karabakh during the 44-day war once again demonstrated the power of the Turkish Armed Forces to the world.

Turkey doesn't claim any country's lands, stressed the president.