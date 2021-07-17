Positions of Azerbaijan Army subjected to fire along entire length of state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

On July 16, from 20:40 to 22:30 (local time, GMT+4), and on July 17 at about 01:00, the Armenian armed forces units in Yukhari Shorzha village of the Basarkechar region, and from the direction of the Mosesgekh village of the Berd region of Armenia, opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Istisu village in the Kalbajar region and the Aghdam village of Tovuz region, Trend reports.

Also, on July 17, at 08:30 (GMT+4), the Armenian armed forces units located near the Arazdeyen village of the Vedi region of Armenia, using various weapons, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Azerbaijan's troops silenced the opposing side with return fire. The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses.