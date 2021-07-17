Creation of new Eastweststream.com media platform is utmost of importance, MP says (UPDATE)

Politics 17 July 2021 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Title Changed:

Details added (first version posted on 12:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The creation of the Eastweststream.com media platform, which is a joint project of Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency and Russia’s TASS news agency, is of exceptional importance and an extremely important event, Azerbaijani MP Nizami Safarov said at the presentation of the joint project of Trend and TASS agencies - the Eastweststream.com media platform, Trend reports on July 17.

“This project is important from the point of view of correctly informing the international community about Azerbaijan’s realities and the current events in the region,” the MP said.

Safarov stressed that at the same time, this project is important in the fight against fake information.

The MP stressed that as a result of Azerbaijan's victory during the 44-day Karabakh War, new realities have been created in the region.

"It is extremely important to reliably inform the international community about them,” Safarov said. “Therefore, I think that this project will play an important role in terms of reliably informing the international community about the region."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for July 17
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for July 17
Georgia's import value of Turkish leather products down in 1H2021
Georgia's import value of Turkish leather products down in 1H2021
Apartment sales in tourist capital of Georgia increases
Apartment sales in tourist capital of Georgia increases
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Joint project with Trend News Agency - grandiose event in history of Azerbaijani journalism – Russia's TASS Politics 14:33
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for July 17 Georgia 14:31
Kyrgyz and Tajik government border delegations meet in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 14:18
ZoomInfo buys Israel-US startup Chorus.ai for $575m US 14:13
Iran to be self-reliant in marine building and port equipment manufacturing - PMO Business 14:13
Number of job seekers from Turkey growing in Turkmenistan Turkey 14:13
Russia reports 25,116 coronavirus cases over day Russia 14:09
Iran sees decline in rice import Business 14:09
EU railway sector suffers huge revenue loss in 2020 amid COVID-19 Transport 14:07
Azerbaijan actively promoting North-South international transport corridor - Deputy PM Transport 13:44
State Oil Company of Azerbaijan makes third interest payment on bonds Economy 13:26
Georgia's import value of Turkish leather products down in 1H2021 Turkey 13:25
Azerbaijan's production value of building materials for 1H2021 increases Economy 13:25
Iran's Ministry of Agriculture shares data on projected wheat production Business 13:24
Iranian president talks ongoing COVID-19 situation Society 13:20
Eastweststream.com is media platform run by professionals - AzTV chairman Politics 13:19
Iran to load oil cargo from Jask terminal Business 13:13
Azerbaijani oil prices down Oil&Gas 12:59
Main issue today - creation of professional, high-quality journalism, says Azerbaijan’s Union of Journalists Politics 12:54
Dissemination of prompt, unbiased info about region can become basis for future co-op - MFA Politics 12:51
Azerbaijani websites read not only within country, but also abroad - TASS First deputy director (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 12:47
Eastweststream.com media platform to give big impetus to informing Russian public about Azerbaijani realities - Real TV Politics 12:44
Creation of new Eastweststream.com media platform is utmost of importance, MP says Politics 12:36
“Career Success: Youth Mentorship and Career Guidance Program” (PHOTO) Society 12:29
Eastweststream.com media platform to take its place in global information market - Agency Politics 12:28
S&P cuts Kuwait rating on lack of deficit-financing strategy Arab World 12:25
Cooperation - key to success of Caspian countries (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 12:22
Russia reduces investments in US government securities to $3.8 bln Russia 12:15
Kazakhstan sees 1H2021 growth in demand for Turkish steel Turkey 12:12
Uzbekistan's 1H2021 import value of Turkish carpets increases Turkey 12:12
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 cargo shipment by rail increases Transport 11:54
Apartment sales in tourist capital of Georgia increases Business 11:52
Azerbaijan's cargo transportation by air grows in 1H2021 Transport 11:41
Uzbekistan shares data on COVID-19 cases for July 17 Uzbekistan 11:40
Sydney tightens lockdown as Australia's COVID-19 cases rise Other News 11:28
PwC Kazakhstan to promote 'green' obligations placement Business 11:18
New ambitious player entering world market of political and economic news – Trend’s deputy director general (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:18
Turkmenistan to receive funds from WB within 'COVID-19 Counteraction Project' Finance 10:45
Israel includes Georgia in list of countries with 'difficult epidemiological situation' Transport 10:32
Ombudsperson prepares report on facts of torture of Azerbaijani servicemen by Armenian troops Politics 10:29
President of EC to attend 17th annual International Conference in Georgia Georgia 10:24
Azerbaijan sends 'AstraZeneca' COVID-19 vaccine to Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO) Politics 10:02
Positions of Azerbaijan Army subjected to fire along entire length of state border Politics 09:40
Kazakhstan boosts exports to UAE Business 09:40
Turkey's export of electrical goods to Iran for 1H2021 grows Turkey 09:40
Vaccine vial maker Stevanato valued at over $5 bln in tepid NYSE debut Europe 09:36
Iran reveals data on infrastructure built for low-income families Business 09:17
Iran Air to increase flights to London Business 09:12
Azerbaijan, Italy discuss development of cooperation Politics 09:07
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduate Day (PHOTO) Society 09:06
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers confirm first COVID-19 case in Olympic Village Other News 08:55
World's first 3D-printed steel bridge has opened in Amsterdam Europe 08:31
Providing Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine shows Azerbaijan's solidarity in fight against pandemic - ambassador Politics 08:14
VEON telecommunication company to launch 5G in Georgia ICT 08:00
At least 75 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police in West Bank Israel 07:13
WHO proposes fresh coronavirus mission to China and lab audits Other News 06:17
Turkey reports 6,918 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 05:38
Biden to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House US 04:54
Qatar wealth fund builds regional hub in Singapore to diversify Arab World 04:20
Belgium declares national day of mourning as flood toll rises Europe 03:39
Italy's exports recover to pre-pandemic levels Europe 03:06
Israel's COVID-19 cases surpass 850,000, active cases nudge 6,000 Israel 02:34
Russia, Central Asian states call for intra-Afghan talks — statement Russia 01:55
Indian gov't warns of COVID-19 3rd wave, says next 100 days crucial Other News 01:11
U.N. Security Council asked to authorise more troops for Mali mission Other News 00:32
Turkey looks to complete gas pipeline's construction in Kahramanmaras province until 2022 Turkey 16 July 23:59
Death toll rises to 212 in South Africa's violent protest Other News 16 July 23:28
Azerbaijani team grabs bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Israel Society 16 July 23:05
Israel bans travel to Spain, Kyrgyzstan over COVID-19 fears Israel 16 July 22:57
Azerbaijan, Turkey exchange views on transport and energy projects (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 16 July 22:23
Istanbul to host Champions League final: UEFA Turkey 16 July 22:19
Plant manufacturing coronavirus vaccine may appear in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 16 July 22:00
Kazakhstan, Romania «synchronize their watches» on trade and economic track Kazakhstan 16 July 21:57
Georgia to prohibit youth camps from July 19 Georgia 16 July 21:32
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover for 5M2021 up Economy 16 July 21:31
Iran's steel production declines due to power outages - ISPA Business 16 July 21:31
Azerbaijan, Turkey attach particular importance to expanding trade and economic co-op Economy 16 July 21:31
Azerbaijan's assistance to strengthen friendly ties and strategic partnership - Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan (VIDEO) Kyrgyzstan 16 July 21:15
UK coronavirus daily cases pass 50,000 for first time since January Europe 16 July 21:10
Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with newly appointed ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan Politics 16 July 21:01
Central and South Asian countries eye co-op in implementation of digital platforms Uzbekistan 16 July 19:05
Zangezur corridor opens up new opportunities – Turkish FM Politics 16 July 18:55
Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of NAM organized by Azerbaijan - important step in mobilizing political will – Russian MFA Politics 16 July 18:42
Weapons and ammunition found in Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district (PHOTO) Society 16 July 18:32
Zangezur corridor to open new opportunities for Eurasian space – Azerbaijani deputy PM Economy 16 July 18:14
Ford recalling 775,000 SUVs for steering issue linked to six injuries US 16 July 18:02
Azerbaijan appoints ambassador to Pakistan Politics 16 July 18:01
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Tajikistan Politics 16 July 17:57
Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Belarus Politics 16 July 17:52
Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War drew attention of whole world - Turkish president Politics 16 July 17:46
Tourism dev't - one of priorities of economic co-op in Caspian Sea, analyst says Transport 16 July 17:39
Azerbaijan recalls ambassador to Kazakhstan upon presidential order Politics 16 July 17:38
Plant manufacturing coronavirus vaccine may appear in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 16 July 17:35
Latvia interested in sharing experience in cleantech with Georgia Business 16 July 17:32
Volumes of cargo from Egypt transported via Turkish ports announced Turkey 16 July 17:32
Volumes of cargo from Italy transported via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 16 July 17:30
Outbrain sets terms for Nasdaq IPO Israel 16 July 17:30
Over 500,000 people vaccinated against COVID in Russia daily Russia 16 July 17:23
Kansas City Southern revenue jumps 37% as freight volumes rebound US 16 July 17:22
Ministry discloses volumes of cargo from Morocco transported via Turkish ports Turkey 16 July 17:20
All news