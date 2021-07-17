Agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkey on pilot training approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the approval of the "Agreement on pilot training between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey" on July 17.

In accordance with the document, the "Agreement on pilot training between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey" signed on May 31, 2021 in Turkey’s Konya city is being approved.

After the entry of the agreement specified in this decree into force, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry will notify the Turkish government about the completion of the domestic procedures necessary for the entry of the agreement into force.