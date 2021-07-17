Agreement on Azerbaijan and Bulgaria co-op in military education and training approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the approval of the agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the field of military education and training, signed on March 11, 2021 in Sofia city and on May 19, 2021 in Baku city.

After the entry of the agreement specified in this decree into force, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense must ensure the implementation of its points.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry must send a notification to the government of Bulgaria on the completion of the domestic procedures necessary for the entry of the agreement into force.