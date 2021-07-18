Azerbaijani president presents apartment to people's artist, father of martyr (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:17)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev presented a four-room apartment to People's Artist, father of martyr Ali Nur, the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater told Trend.

Ali Nur thanked President Aliyev for attention and care.

"This is a spacious apartment in a beautiful part of the city," Ali Nur said. "This is a valuable gift and great joy for me and my family. Yesterday, the family of my son, who became a martyr, was also provided with an apartment in Khojasan settlement. On behalf of my family and my grandchildren, I once again express gratitude to our Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev.

Ali Nur is the leading artist of the Academic National Drama Theater, people's artist, who receives the presidential pension. His son, senior lieutenant Rovshan Nurzade, died heroically in the battles for the liberation of Shusha city.