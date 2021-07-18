Natural gas exports to European market will grow - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18
Trend:
Natural gas exports to the European market will grow, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press conference with President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel in Baku on July 18.
