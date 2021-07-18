President of European Council Charles Michel completes visit to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18
Trend:
The President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel has ended his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the flags of Azerbaijan and the European Union were fluttering.
Michel was seen off by at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yaqub Eyyubov, head of Azerbaijan's mission to the European Union Fuad Iskandarov and other officials.
Latest
Press-conference with participation of Azerbaijani president and president of European Council held (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council Charles Michel have joint working dinner (PHOTO)
President of European Council visits Main Satellite Ground Control Station of Azerbaijan Space Agency (PHOTO)
EastWestStream.com project's launch is success of Russia, Azerbaijan and CIS countries – First Deputy Director General of TASS