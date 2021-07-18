President of European Council Charles Michel completes visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

The President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel has ended his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the flags of Azerbaijan and the European Union were fluttering.

Michel was seen off by at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yaqub Eyyubov, head of Azerbaijan's mission to the European Union Fuad Iskandarov and other officials.